Share:

SARGODHA - Students and faculty members of University of Sargodha (UoS), along with the Chinese teachers, actively participated in a walk to express solidarity and support to China in its struggle against the Coronavirus.

The walk – arranged by Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) on Thursday –started from the Jinnah Block and culminated at the Admin Block.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad, Director PICS Dr. Fazalur Rahman and Chinese nationals, who teach Chinese language at Sargodha University, took part in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that China had set an example of bravery, unity and commitment to the world by overcoming the outbreak of Coronavirus. China built specialised hospitals in just over a week, which speaks volumes about the capability of China to fight against the novel virus, he added.

Dr. Ahmad said mortality rate of the Coronavirus was just two percent, which was being exaggerated, however, China had manifested strong ability by gradually overcoming the virus.

Dr. Fazalur Rahman said that China was great nation which had always faced every challenge with enormous courage and commitment.