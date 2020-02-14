Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Thursday the day had come to fulfill the demands of the allottees of shops in the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers’ Parking Terminal.

“The construction work will soon be completed now. Those who did not submit the challan should submit it at the earliest so they could also get the place here. Work on phase II of the project will also be started soon. The Government of Sindh is requested to take measures for shifting oil tankers from Shirin Jinnah Colony to the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal,” said the mayor.

He expressed these views while speaking at the ceremony held to hand over possession of the shops at the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal on Thursday.

The mayor said that the residents should be given alternate lands before their relocation. He thanked the prime minister for supporting the stance of empowering the local bodies (LBs).

He said that that the construction cost of these shops would be included in the rent. “The facilities provided here are thousand times better than those available in the Shirin Jinnah Colony,” Wasim claimed.

He said to those who went for protest that KMC was fully implementing the directives of the Supreme Court. “No injustice will be done to anyone, and everyone will get his right,” he said, and hoped the support from the prime minister for local bodies would not only strengthen these organisations but also pave the way for more progress in the country. Project Director Raza Abbas said, “All facilities have been provided for the parking of tankers.”

Vice President of the People’s Lines Welfare Association Raja Shakoor said that a few people raised hullabaloo at the behest of some elements who wanted to fulfill their nefarious designs; however their designs would not be fulfilled.

He said the project had been completed courtesy keen interest taken by the mayor, who ensured its completion despite limited resources.