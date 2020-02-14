Share:

Lahore - A woman was arrested on Thursday on charges of torturing a 14-year-old girl she had employed as a domestic worker in Lahore’s Defense C Block, according to the police. “They used to torture her and did not let us meet her for eight months,” her mother said. According to the girl’s family, she was employed at Ayesha’s house for more than a year. “She beats the girl, chopped off her hair and then left her on the street,” a police officer said. The girl’s mother has registered an FIR against Ayesha, after which the police arrested her. The police are interrogating the woman and are investigating the case. “A medical examination of the girl has also been conducted,” the police officer added.