Share:

Lahore - The World Radio Day was celebrated here at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall, where a cake-cutting ceremony was held by Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with PILAC. The representatives from different organisations attended the ceremony, which celebrates the radio as a way of educating people, providing information, and promoting freedom of expression across cultures. DG PILAC Saman Rai, Director Information Rafiq Akhtar, Ex-Commissioner Faisalabad Tariq Mehmood Bhatti, Executive Director LAC Ather Ali Khan, Director Arts, and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Actor Rashid Mehmood, Actor Nastoor Jin, actor Haseeb Pasha, PILAC’s FM 95 team and other officers from different organizations were present on the occasion. The theme of this year’s World Radio Day is ‘Radio and Diversity’. It brings the focus on diversity, linguistic and tolerance. Radio is a crucial medium to celebrate humanity, intercultural competence, and democratic citizenship. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: “The main purpose of observing World Radio Day is to make the public and the media aware of the importance of radio. This day marks a time where people around the world celebrate the radio and how it shapes our lives. Radio informs, transforms and unites us. It brings together people and communities from all backgrounds to foster positive dialogue for change.”