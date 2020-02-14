Share:

WAZIRABAD - A youth was found dead in police lockup here in limits of Ahmad Nagar Police Station. Ahmad Nagar police had arrested a youth, Saleem, allegedly a drug addict and a proclaimed offender. Saleem, 20, a resident of Mohallah Baghwala of Alipur Chattha was arrested in a drug case.

He was wanted by police in various cases at different police stations.

Saleem was in police lockup. When cops checked him in the morning, he was dead. SP Sadar Gujranwala Waseem Dar and DSP Wazirabad Shahid Nawaz reached the police station and enquired the matter. Later, police shifted the dead body of Saleem to Gujranwala hospital for autopsy. Reasons behind death are yet to be ascertained.