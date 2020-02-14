Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman on Thursday blasted the Sindh government over what he called its ‘failure’ to deliver to the people, and asked it to mend its ways ‘or else strict action would be taken’.

Talking to the media here outside the chief secretary’s office after meeting him along with the party’s delegation, Zaman said that 51,000 complaints, including those related to dog bite, were pending with the Citizens Portal, but the provincial government was not willing to resolve the same. The PTI leader said that there was a shortage of medicines, including of anti-rabies vaccine, at the government-run hospitals.

“All ministers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are incompetent, Zaman said, and warned, “Now the PPP should understand that we (the opposition) will not sit idle.”

Speaking on the civic issues, the PTI leader said that PPP’s Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro and Sharjeel—all who had served as local government ministers—were responsible for the current state of the provincial capital and other cities of the province, demanding that they should be arrested. “Thousands of buildings were built in Karachi by passing the rules and regulations,” he alleged.

Replying to a question, Sher Zaman said that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s objection—to the release of funds to the members of National Assembly by the Centre—was unjustified, adding that he should have approached the right forum to express his stance.