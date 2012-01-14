RIYADH - King Abdullah dismissed the head of Saudi Arabia’s powerful religious police on Friday, replacing him with a more moderate cleric, state news agency SPA reported without giving reasons.
Sheikh Abdullatif Abdel Aziz al-Sheikh a member of the country’s most powerful religious family, was named in place of Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Humain, to head the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. SPA gave no reason for the change.
Saudi king dismisses religious police head
