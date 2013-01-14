

LAHORE – The siege of Governor House to show solidarity with Hazaras entered the second day on Sunday.

Like other parts of the county, the Majilis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen led demonstration in the City against the massacre of Hazaras in Quetta. The violence-hit families staged a sit-in on Alamdar Road with more than 80 bodies of their relatives since the sectarian strife attack a couple of days ago. Showing solidarity with the Quetta mourners, Majilis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen members, including women and children, besieged the Punjab Governor House on Saturday and vowed to continue their sit-in till the federal government woke up to their demands for peace.

The participants of sit-in, having placards and banners inscribed with their demands, were shouting slogans against the government for failing to protect their community. They were chanting Labaik Ya Hussain to show commitment to the cause. Shia Ulama Council and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen leaders addressed the protesters. They said Shias were being killed and the government was not paying heed to the issue. Religious scholars also delivered the sermons and Majalis were also held at the sit-in.

Allama Gulfam Hashmi and Asif Ali Zaidi said why government was reluctant to impose the Governor Rule in Balochistan if the same could be imposed in Punjab. Later, Punjab Governor Syed Ahmed Mahmood’s adviser Abdul Qadir Shaheed visited the site for talks but the Shia leaders refused any dialogue.

PML-N leader Ayaz Amir and PML-Q MPA Majida Ziadi also visited the sit-in to express solidarity with the mourners. They said the sacrifices of the Shias would not go waste. Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer Syed Munawar Hassan also participated in the sit-in. Addressing the protesters, the JI chief said Quetta carnage was failure of the government. He demanded dismissal of Balochistan government and imposition of the Governor Rule. He said it was an open secret that some forces were involved in genocide of Hazaras. A Sunni Itihad Council delegation led by Mufti Mohammad Haseeb also attended the sit-in.