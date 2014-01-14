ISLMABAD - Rawalpindi thrashed Sialkot by nine wickets in Faysal Bank Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2013-2014 second round Group-B match here at National Ground on Monday. Rawalpindi achieved the target in 19.2 overs losing one wicket. Baber Aneem made unbeaten 48. Earlier, Sialkot resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 162-6 in 59 overs and were bowled out for 260 in 88.2 overs. Bilal Hussain made 81. Haseeb Azam and Nasir Malik took three wickets each while Baber Naeem got 2-53. In Group-A match played at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar beat Karachi Whites by five wickets. Peshawar achieved the target in 64.4 overs losing five wickets. Mehran Ibrahim slammed unbeaten 101 while Ajmal Khan added 48 and Gohar Ali 33. Baber Rehman clinched five wickets for 63.–Staff Reporter