Islamabad - Islamabad Highway became signal free from Zero Point to Karal interchange, as Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry inaugurated Sohan Interchange on the highway on Saturday.

On the occasion, Dr Tariq said that the interchange had been completed with a cost of Rs740 million in a period of 13 months.

He said that a sum of Rs400 million had also been allocated for renovating the Service Road (East) from Faizabad to Karal Interchange.

The minister said that Khanna Interchange would also be completed within next two months, adding that 53 per cent work on the interchange being built with a cost of over Rs1451 million had been completed.

Responding to a question, he said that a total of Rs280 million had also been released for re-carpeting Simly Dam Road from Barakahu to Simly Dam.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been directed to resolve the issue of sewage water at Iqbal Town, as the sewage water of Rawalpindi is polluting the town, he said.

He said that the federal government-run schools were being upgraded with a cost of Rs2.7 billion. The average cost on renovation of each school is Rs7 to Rs8 million. New teachers are also being recruited and trained on modern lines, he said.

Responding to another question, he said that the opposition’s behaviour had weakened the country. Former premier Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled his promises with people and ended load shedding from the country, he said, adding that there was no proof of corruption against the ousted prime minister.

Condemning Kasur incident, he said that the culprits would be brought to book soon.

The Islamabad had become increasingly inconvinient for motorists, especially during the peak hours, due to the frequent road jams.

The interchange is expected to help in traffic flow on the highway. The CDA intends to make the highway signal free from Zero Point to Rawat.





app