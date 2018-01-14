KARACHI - A young man lost his life in a targeted killing incident in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday evening.

Police said the incident took place when, according to the initial investigations, two armed men riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire at the victim’s car near Bukhari Commercial on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the limits of Darakhshan Police Station.

Darakhshan SHO Aurangzeb Khattab said the victim identified as 22-year-old Intizar Ahmed was shot once in his head and died at the spot. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was a resident of Khayaban-e-Badban in DHA and had reportedly arrived from abroad. Police were looking for his family.

The officer said there were unconfirmed reports that a girl was also accompanying him in the car at the time of the incident. However, she disappeared after the incident. The officer said the news about the presence of a girl had yet to be ascertained. The police were also looking for CCTV footage to get help in the probe. No case had been registered until Saturday night and investigation was under way.