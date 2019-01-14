Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr. Tahirul Qadri has said decisions of military courts broke backbone of terrorists and if these courts are not given extension, terrorism would bounce back.

In a statement, he said since past four years, civil rulers took no necessary steps against terrorism and National Action Plan remained idle in files. Country, he said, will suffer an irreparable loss if parliamentary parties did not come at one page against terrorism. He further said parliamentary parties must support extension of military courts in the larger national interest. Had civilian side paid attention to capacity building of judicial system and Law Enforcement agencies, need to give extension to military courts would not arise today, he opined.

He said the PAT long marched in 14 January 2014 for electoral reforms to create awareness in masses against corrupt electoral system. But the questions which were raised by PAT about the system were still unanswered, he said. The PAT chief said Pakistan was at 141 number in democratic values due to role of money and political culture of undermining public opinion.