Share:

HAFIZABAD-Four members of a family sustained serious injuries when they were buried under the debris of their house in Akhtar Town Sunday morning due to explosion caused by the leakage of the sui gas.

According to rescue sources, Ihsanullah had forgotten to switch off the gas heater and all the members fell asleep in the house. After some time, the sui gas supply was disrupted and following resumption of the supply, gas accumulated in the room. When Ihsanullah woke up in the morning, he ignited a cigarette as a result of which there was a dreadful explosion; as a consequence of which the roof and the walls collapsed and all the occupants including Ihsanullah, his wife Nazia Bibi, son Ahmed and daughter Eman Fatima buried under the debris.

The Rescue 1122 shifted all the injured to hospital from where Nazia Bibi was referred to Lahore hospital in precarious condition.