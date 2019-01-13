Share:

GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested two officers and a contractor on corruption charges. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid told the media that various citizens gave applications to the ACE that contractor Ghulam Nabi with the collusion of Highway Xen Mian Azhar Latif and Highway SDO Khalid Iqbal had used substandard material on the construction of Zafarwal-Bambo Road which caused great loss to the national exchequer. An inquiry was launched and the use of low standard material in the construction of the road proved. So, after approval from the competent authority, an ACE team arrested all the three accused.

Youth dies in

road accident

A youth died in a road accident on GT Road near Ghakkar Mandi, Gujranwala. Police said that Sultan was going on a motorcycle. When he reached near Ghakkar Mandi, he collided with another motorcyclist and sustained injuries. He was being rushed to hospital when he breathed his last.