Share:

LAHORE-

Famous American singer Akon said he’s looking forward to his upcoming visit to Pakistan while giving a shout out to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He took to social media greeting the premier Imran Khan wanting him to join the league of legends.

In a video message directed at Prime Minister the hip-hop star called out to the PM, “Yo, Imran Khan, It’s ya boy Akon, I’m looking forward to coming to Pakistan, are you ready for me.” He said.

Earlier Kaka and Figo were warmly welcomed by the fans in Pakistan to see their favorite stars.

As part of the football legends event, Akon will perform with Ricardo Kaká and Ricardo Kaká Figo, who arrived in the capital of Sindh on Thursday. Brazilian and Portuguese football players visit the country to participate in the World Soccer Stars event 2019.

Speaking about his visit, the 44-year-old crooner had earlier said: “It’s time to rock Pakistan, I am looking forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore with TouchSky Group. So let’s get it down in Pakistan with World Soccer Stars.”