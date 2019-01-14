Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has broken her silence on the allegations against her in a confident statement and termed them "untrue and groundless speculations" in the ongoing inquiry into her property in New Jersey.

Reportedly, she asserted that the property was bought ‘legally’ by her husband’s assets with an investment of Rs1.45 crore, and it was built solely for business.

She further stated that an international firm has been performing audit of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore, and the hospital was not used for her family’s financial growth.

“My husband has been doing textile business for the last 20 years,” she said, adding that the profit generated by the business was invested in the form of property in New Jersey.