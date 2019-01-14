Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said amending the laws governing affairs of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was imperative for transparency.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem had met leaders of political parties evolve consensus in that regard, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

However, those involved in corruption and malpractices, he said, would not be spared. The elements facing corruption charges were making hue and cry about NAB, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government still wanted to amend the NAB laws to make the process of accountability more transparent, he added.

Replying to a question, he said some people belonging to the PPP and the PML-N would face courts due to involvement in corruption.

Fawad said during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, the people like Ishaq Dar were at the helm of affairs in the Ministry of Finance, who had played havoc with the country’s economy.

He said Advisor to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood was capable to handle the economic affairs.

To another question, he said PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had left the gas sector with Rs 157 billion deficit.

To a query about streamlining the affairs of development institutions, he said professionals should be appointed as heads of all such departments. There was need to change the heads of Capital Development Authority, Karachi Development Authority and Lahore Development Authority, he added.

The minister said the PTI government was making serious efforts to reduce imports and increase exports, which had yielded positive results.