The seventh death anniversary of the youngest Pakistani computer prodigy, Arfa Abdul Karim Randhawa is being observed today.

The young computer prodigy became the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) at the age of nine. Karim was born in a small village near Faisalabad on Feburary 2, 1995. At the age of nine, she became MCP after passing its exam, making her the youngest to achieve that record.

Karim’s name roared across the entire IT world for being the youngest to pass MCP exam.

Microsoft Corporation invited the young genius to America for a visit the same year following her achievement. Karim also received Pride of Performance Award.

At the age of 16, Karim passed away on January 14, 2012 in Lahore following an epileptic attack.