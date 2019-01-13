Share:

CHITRAL-The Food Department cancelled auctioning of 1,590 bags of spoiled (expired) wheat lying at five warehouses of the department here.

For the purpose, a committee under the chair of Assistant Director Food (Malakand Division) Qazi Fidaur Rehman was set at District Food Controller (DFC) office to decide about the bidding of the wheat.

Other members were DFC Fazal Bari, Falak Naz Account officer Finance Department; Fiaz Qureshi Additional Assistant Commissioner; Fazal Rabbi representative of MNA; Muhammad Ayub, a representative of MPA Hidayatur Rehmaman; Ameenur Rehman, a representative of minority MPA Wazir Zada; Muhammad Naeem, Deputy Director Agriculture; Shafiqur Rehman of the Law department and local journalists.

As many as 27 contractors had submitted call deposit amounting Rs200,000 and had shown interest in purchasing the spoiled wheat, lying at five warehouses of the Food Department at Reech, Danin, Khot, Yarkhun and Golain.

The Food Department wants to auction 1,590 bags of spoiled wheat lying in different parts of Chitral. But the auction scheduled to be held at the DFC Office was cancelled after 27 contractors, who had submitted bids to participate in the process, insisted on purchasing the wheat by weight.

The Food Department had fixed minimum rate for the wheat at Rs1,500 per bag of 100kg.

DFC Fazal-e-Rabbi told the contractors that he would consult higher authorities about the matter and fix another date for the auction of the wheat if he gets the go-ahead for auction of the wheat by weight.

For years, people of Chitral have been complaining about short weight and supply of spoiled wheat to them by the Food Department.

When asked about the purpose behind wheat purchase, one of the contractors informed that he would use it as fodder for his animals but he does not know how the other contractors would utilize it.

Ameenur Rehman, a PTI leader told this scribe that in past spoiled and expired wheat had been disposed of in rive because it is not hygienically suitable for human consumption. "Since past some time, contractor use the spoiled wheat for selling to flour mills which again use it for human consumption," he pointed out, demanding that spoiled and unhygienic wheat must not be allowed for human consumption.