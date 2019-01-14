Share:

Lahore - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Awn Chaudhry said that the government would sternly deal with those sugar mills owners who do not timely make payments to the farmers.

For the purpose, no political pressure would be tolerated, he told the media during his visit he paid to Nankana Sahib so as to keep abreast of the problems being faced by the sugarcane farmers.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had cleared directed legal proceedings against those farmers who do not timely pay the farmers for their produce and tamper the weight scale.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner and the district police officer of Nankana briefed the special assistant about the grievances of the local growers.