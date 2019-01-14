Share:

A cargo plane has crashed after the pilot lost control in Iran, local media reported on Monday. It is thought there were eight people on board the Boeing 707 when it got in trouble while landing in severe weather, reported Gulf News.

Iran Press News Agency has tweeted on Monday that the Boeing 707 has crashed "into Safadasht, in the west of Tehran amid severe weather conditions".

Plane crash in west of Tehran#Plane_crash #crash #west_of_Tehran #tehran #iran A Boeing 707 has crashed into Safadasht, in the west of Tehran amid severe weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/WUW6UycIGl — Iran Press News Agency (@iranpress_com) January 14, 2019

Local media report the pilot "mistakenly" landed at Karaj, near the capital of Tehran, before losing control of the aircraft.