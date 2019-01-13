Share:

KASUR-Thieves stole cash and other valuables in four different incidents in Kanganpur, according to police.

In Kotla Kalan, thieves broke into the Easy Load shop of Maqsood Ahmed and made off with cash worth Rs120,000, cell phones and other valuable items. In another incident, rustlers took away two billy goats from the house of Aslam in Bhagu Ke Araiyan. Similarly, thieves stole Rs110,000 cash and other valuables worth Rs35,000 from the retail shop of Shafiq and Saleem.

An LED was stolen from a tea shop while cash worth Rs60,000 was stolen from the shop of a hair dresser. Kanganpur police are investigating.