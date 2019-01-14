Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul-Hassan Chauhan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Sunday.

The CM directed the information minister to step up efforts for promotion of regional culture, music and theatre. Chohan also briefed Buzdar about the performance of his department. The two also discussed the necessary measures to be taken for improving the working of information department.

Buzdar passed directions for sending artists from South Punjab to foreign countries as cultural figures. The CM desired that an effective strategy and special policy should be formulated to materialise this objective. He instructed Chohan to devise an effective strategy to promote overall cultural activities in the province. He also praised minister’s efforts to promote family culture in theatrical performances at Alhamra.

In a separate meeting with various delegationsm Buzdar said that provision of standard and modern medical facilities to public was his government’s utmost priority. He said that roadmap had been designed for the development of Health Department so that modern medical facilities to be provided to masses.

He said that access to in-time standard medical facilities is basic right of patients. Shortage of resources will not be allowed to hurdle this aim of betterment in health sector. He said that best, capable and professional workforce will be inducted in health sector. CM said that result oriented measurements are being taken to improve health facilities and he himself is monitoring them. Efforts being done with honesty and good intentions will surely bring results, he hoped. Sardar Usman Buzdar further added that serving ailing humanity is most noble thing to do and health sector is a sacred profession and holds the status of healer for patients. People belonging to this profession earn both world and hereafter and we salute those Doctors who offer their duties as a mission. CM assured that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who serve debilitated humanity will be encouraged.

CM greets LBA chief

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has congratulated the newly-elected President Asim Cheema and other office bearers of LBA. In his message, the CM said that District Bar Association Lahore has always played an effective role for supremacy of constitution and rule of law likewise it is expected that newly elected leadership will utilize all out energies for the welfare of lawyers community and to solve their problems. He said that lawyers assume a compelling role in order to provide quick justice to the people and services of lawyers for restoration of independent judiciary and stability of democratic system are undeniable.