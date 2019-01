Share:

Commander 10 Corps of Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar and General Officer Commanding 12- Division, Major General, Amir Ahsan Nawaz have called on Azad Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan at Aiwan-e- Sadar here on Monday.

Both the officers discussed latest situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and briefed the president about the preparedness of Pak army and the measures taken by Pak Army to protect lives and properties of the people living along the LoC.

They also told president about measures taken for relief and rehabilitation of those affected by unprovoked Indian shelling from across the LoC.