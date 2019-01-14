Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani has formed District Traffic Management Boards to resolve traffic issues in the metropolis. This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi at his office on Sunday. It was decided that district management boards will be set up in all six districts to resolve traffic issues.

The commissioner said that the boards will look after the work for ensuring traffic rules effectively and better traffic management through charged parking and the removal of encroachments to make the traffic flow better and to remove bottle necks creating traffic congestion and traffic chaos.

The commissioner further said all the District Traffic Management Boards will follow the terms of reference of the district management board already established in the district of south.

The meeting decided that all district traffic management boards will be authorised to ensure the removal of encroachments and hindrances affecting traffic flow and get relevant departments to undertake steps for effective management of charged parking. The parking spaces provided to the commercial buildings in the city would also be enforced with the support of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). It was also decided that the district traffic management boards will coordinate with the Sindh Building Control Authority in this regard. Commissioner asked the SBCA to play its role and be strict with regards to the enforcement of rule that binds the building owners to utilize spaces provide specific for the parking purpose and not to allow them to make godowns or shops instead.

The board will particularly ensure remove of all unauthorized parking lots (charged or otherwise) in Karachi, he added.

Deputy Commissioner south Syed Salahuddin briefed about the actions taken by the district with the support of traffic police and other concerned local body organizations.

He told that the action was taken against the contractor who had allowed double parking at the charged parking at Abdullah Haroon Road, Sagheer Shaheed Road and Mainsfield road, as per contract made with District Municipal Corporation, South. Deputy Commissioner told that he was not following the requirement of single lane parking. There were complains of double parking at these spots.

He was also informed the meeting that the district administration of south has removed the illegal charged parking at Teen Talwar Traffic section, Gulf Centre , CTC shopping Mall and Shell Petrol pumps which fall in the Civil line sub division. These locations were being used to run unauthorized charged parking. 72 vehicles were impounded in the action, the deputy commissioner added.

District administration south also carried out operation against illegal charged parking and double parking in lyari sub division. The action taken at the different locations including Mira Naka to Bakra Piri, Mirza Adam Khan Road, Nawab Mohabbat Khan Khanji Road, Sheedi village Road Chakiwara. A report by the district south administration also was submitted to the Commissioner in the meeting that points out that there was a persistent problem of illegal parking at Mirza Adam Khan Road, Lyari where transporters park heavy vehicles at one track of the road which has been made dysfunctional for the last many years due to illegal parking.