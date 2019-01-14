Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked his sub-ordinate officers to abide by the office timings and perform their duties more effectively with a view to achieve the result oriented targets for the betterment of the masses.

Referring to the decisions taken in the secretaries committee meeting held the other day, the chief secretary maintained that employment against the vacancies of deceased, disable, women and minority quota must be accorded in time, as well promotion cases of the official should also be finalised within the stipulated time.

Shah also instructed the administrative secretaries to ensure the timely completion of development projects, functional all over province. He categorically noted that the cases of the Anti-Corruption, Accountability and various enquiries be disposed off without further delay.

With the specific reference of Court orders, the top bureaucrat of the province maintained that delay and negligence would not be tolerated. He also ordered that the directives of the Presidency, Prime Minister House, Chief Minister House and other certain quarters should be implemented more professionally and efficiently. He warned that the lethargic and languid attitude in this regard would not tolerated at any cost.

Shah also advised the completion of water, power, health, education and food distribution programmes in Thar must be undertaken zealously to benefit the needy families in due course.