Islamabad - A cultural festival was organised by Dar-e-Arqam School Bhara Kahu to promote the culture of all the four provinces of the country. The event was organised at Lake View Point here in which large number of students participated. President Pakistan International Human Rights Malik Habibullah Orakzai graced the occasion as chief guest. The students wore traditional dresses of Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote the respective cultures.

Addressing the students, Habibullah Orakzai maintained that the models presented by the students suggest that there is no dearth of talent and the future of the nation is in safe hands. The only thing that the government must do is to promote the talent, he added. School Principal Noshaba Azhar also addressed the students to encourage them for their future endeavours. The participants appreciated the science models prepared by the students, according to a press release.