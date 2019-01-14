Share:

Rawalpindi - Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Division under its general hold up launched against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles impounded 59 vehicles while 738 were challaned. Talking to APP Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad informed that eight special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and also confiscated 353 registration books of the token tax defaulters. He said, the teams conducted special checking of vehicles under his supervision and took action in accordance with the law. The AETO informed that the teams of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts also conducted special checking of vehicles in their respective areas and impounded 34 vehicles besides issuing challan tickets to 291 violators. He said that the authorities concerned had directed the officers to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters. The department would not release any impounded vehicle until the defaulters pay the tax, he added.