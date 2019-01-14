Share:

RAWALPINDI - The country is facing acute shortage of Sui Gas as the consumers are witnessing low gas pressure with complete gas outages in many localities but, the energy-efficient appliances can help control gas shortage especially in winter said the energy experts.

According to Amjad, an energy expert, if the domestic use of gas continues particularly through inefficient gas appliances then the crisis may worsen.

Gas shortage mainly occurs in Punjab and Khyber-Puktunkhwa during the winter as its consumption exceeds the supplies available in Sui Northern Gas Pipeline System (SNGPS). The absence of new discoveries and higher cost of alternate fuels demand the gas consumers rationalize the use of the natural resource that becomes too costly corresponding to the more usage.

Domestic consumers always complain about inflated gas billing during winter and they have no option but to pay the bills or go for gas conservation methods. Natural gas experts warn that gas burners used in kitchens are inefficient. These burners waste 55-60 per cent of the gas consumed, thereby almost doubling gas bills. The experts say that the government should ensure the elimination of substandard burners which should be replaced by efficient burners of the international standards.

The daily consumption of kitchen gas burners in Punjab and the Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa could be reduced to half with thermally efficient gas burners.

The gas bills would also be correspondingly reduced. The natural gas experts point out that water geysers available in the local markets are even more thermally inefficient. The available geysers consume only 30-31 per cent of the gas supplied while wasting the rest.

Since these geysers have large burners, they consume more gas, the experts say, adding that the wastage of almost 70 per cent gas due to thermal inefficiency of the geysers inflates the gas bills. The geysers are used during the winter while consuming more per day gas that could be saved if instant gas geysers are used. Use of solar geysers could reduce the consumption of gas by 100 per cent.

Moreover, according to SNGPL, a geyser, while keeping its thermostat very high, consumes 14 times more gas than a gas stove used for the same purpose. It thermostat is kept at warm, the consumption would be nine times higher than the gas stove. Even the instant water geyser consumes six times more gas than a gas stove.

According to energy experts, gas heaters available in the market are not only thermally inefficient but are hazardous to health as well. These heaters have 30-31 per cent thermal efficiency and in closed rooms, they consume most of the oxygen and moister. Energy efficient gas heaters could reduce the gas consumption to 125 MMSFD.

Energy conservation is beneficial for the consumers as well as for the country. The gas, saved in this way, could be used to run power stations, industry and vehicles without importing gas or furnace oil.