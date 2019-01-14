Share:

KARACHI - Families of missing persons namely Syed Nabeel Akhter and Junaid Iqbal has demanded the authorities to immediately present them before the courts as they had been missing since more than a year.

The family members of the two missing persons while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club said that Syed Nabeel Akhter and Junaid Iqbal son of Dr Iqbal were abducted from plain clothed personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the wee hours of September 15, 2017.

Syed Nabeel Akhter, who was in his final year of Chartered Accountancy and his other friend had gone missing since then and were neither produced in a court of law nor any law enforcing authority has admitted arresting them.

“We are yet to receive any news regarding their safety and whereabouts till date,” the families claimed.

They said that after unable to find the two men, the families filed a petition in Sindh High Court weeks after the illegal arrest that also issued notices to interior minister, defence minister, top military and police officials.

“During the ongoing 15-month trial, none of the institutions had admitted their role in illegal arrest of these youngsters,” they said and added that during the last hearing the court also ordered the IGP Sindh andA IG CTD to find the whereabouts of the men through latest technology equipment and present the men in court but they were yet to comply the orders.

The families asked as to why the young men were illegally detained and if they are guilty then they should be brought in a court of law to prove their guilt.

“We are passing through very difficult times due to their illegal abduction,” they said and added that those claiming to make Pakistan a state like Medina should also consider that whether these activities could be justified in their Medina like state.