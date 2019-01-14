Share:

MUZAFFARABAD:- Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad has issued a warning to citizens to remain away from river banks as 600 cusecs additional water will be released from Nauseeri dam in river Neelum and there could be medium flooding in the river. The warning said 600 cusec water will be released on January 14 from 10 am to 2 pm due to the closure of dam for checking purpose and it could generate medium level flooding in the city areas.–APP

The DC directed all the concerned departments to be prepared to meet any emergency situation. He also directed all police officers to enhance patrolling near the river.