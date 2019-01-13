Share:

SIALKOT-A gang of two accused raped a girl at a local sweets shop in Mundeyki Goraya village, Daska Tehsil while a youth was sodomised in a separate incident occurred in Nawan Pind-Muradpur Village here the other day. According to police the accused identified as Umer and Tayyub lured the girl in a local sweets shop where they assaulted her. The police have registered a case against the accused with no arrest so far. In another incident, a youth was allegedly assaulted by two accused in Nawaan Pind-Muradpur village near Sialkot. Police have registered a case against accused - Abid and Arshad - with no arrest so far.