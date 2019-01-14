Share:

ISLAMABAD - Government of Pakistan has declared 5th February as public holiday by all provincial governments including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day. In this regard, it is requested to observe one-minute silence on 5th February, 2019 at 10:00 hours. General Public is also requested to observe one-minute silence in honour of Kashmir shuhada, says a press release issued by Ministry of Interior.