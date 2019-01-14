Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Dr Khaqan Najeeb has said during the first six month of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, there is 10 percent increase in remittances that bring a positive impact to manage the country's pending balance of payments.

In a tweet on Finance Ministry's social media account, the spokesperson said, "Govt. continues to strengthen Pakistan's remittance initiative. Double digit growth of 10 percent witnessed during July-Dec18; US$ 10.72 bn vis US$ 9.74 bn remitted July-Dec17. Growth in remittances to continue to stabilize BoP".

Dr Khaqan Mujeeb urged the overseas Pakistanis to send more remittances to strengthen economy of the country. He said the government’s prudent economic policies were now yielding positive results.