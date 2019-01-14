Share:

Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem says the government will make legislation through Ordinance because Opposition parties are not cooperating to legislate in Parliament.

While talking to a private news channel, he said the Opposition parties want to decrease powers of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to restrict it to mega corruptions investigations whereas the government wants to make it stronger institution to wipe out corruption from the country.

The Minister said government is ready to amend the NAB law in consultation with other political parties to make it more effective and remove its abusive powers as per demands of the Opposition.