PESHAWAR - Three-day celebrations of the 352nd birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, a spiritual leader and philosopher of Sikh community concluded here on Sunday.

To show interfaith harmony, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf, Religious and Minorities Affairs Department organised the event which began from last Friday at Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Mohalla Jogan Shah Qissa Khuwani Peshawar, amid tight security.

Over 5,000 Sikh devotees - men, women and youth from across the KP took part in the procession and also attended Akhand Path followed by Shabad Kirtan and Langar programmes.

Guru Gobind is known to Sikhs as Guru Gobind Singh Prakash, the dawn of light had born on January 5, 1666, was the 10th Sikh Guru, a spiritual master and a philosopher.

On the first day of the celebrations, a procession was marked by rendering of divine hymns jointly by men, women and youth. To avoid any untoward incident, police had been deployed around Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Mohalla Jogan Shah.

Prominent among the guests were minorities MPAs Ravi Kumar, Wazir Zada, Ranjeet Singh and other government officials. A great attraction was witnessed in displaying ‘Gatka,’ famous Sikh martial art and sword exercises.

In his brief speech, MPA Ravi Kumar paid rich tributes to Sardar Soran Singh, a former slain lawmaker of the KP Assembly saying “His services for the community will be remembered forever.” Holding of such events will build understanding of traditions and beliefs of minorities. Moreover, it will also enhance interfaith harmony among different communities.

The provincial government, he said, had imposed section 4 for acquiring land for Shamshad Ghat and a Christian graveyard.

Another minorities’ MPA from district Chitral Wazir Zada said that “Such celebrations will help spreading a message of peace and love.” He said that there is no restriction on minorities, as they practice their religion freely.

The KP Auqaf and Minorities Affairs Department Secretary Hidayat Jan said that the provincial government was committed to resolving issues being faced by minorities on priority basis.

He maintained that a handsome increase had been made in allocation for celebrating religious festivals of minorities in the province.