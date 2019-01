Share:

NAWABSHAH - Renowned Hakeem and producer of traditional Sindhi drink “Thadal”, Hakeem Muhammad Munir passed away here on Saturday night at the age of 83.

He left behind four sons and two daughters to mourn.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered on Sunday morning at the ground of Islamia High School which was attended by large number of well wishers, friends, admirers and citizens. He was laid to rest here in Haji Naseer graveyard.