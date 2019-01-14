Share:

BAGHDAD - The Iraqi electoral commission set Nov. 16 as the date for the country’s provincial elections, a statement by the parliament said on Sunday. The date was approved after a meeting of the parliamentary legal committee, headed by deputy Speaker Hassan al-Kaabi, with the Independent Higher Electoral Commission (IHEC), the statement said.

Al-Kaabi called on IHEC to prepare the necessary electoral procedures for the success of the provincial elections, the statement added.

Kaabi confirmed that the parliament will seek to provide the needed allocations for the provincial elections and will amend its law in the near future, it said.

The provincial elections were initially set to be held simultaneously with last year’s May 12 parliamentary elections, but it had been postponed repeatedly due to differences among political blocs.