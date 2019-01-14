Share:

KARACHI - Four Islamabad bowlers booked berth in the 5th PTBF National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 masters singles category after last round of eight games played here at Arena Bowling Club, Karsaz on Sunday.

The arena lanes, which were causing major problems for the bowlers, were looking in perfect shape as director tournament Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem had a four-hour meeting with the administration of the arena, who took prompt action and all the lanes were cleaned by the machine. The first squad started final round at 3:15pm, it was do or die for the likes of former national champions M Hussain Chatha and Ali Suria, as they were out of top 16.

Saleem Baig of Islamabad dethroned Aleem Agha from top spot and grabbed the number one place in the round of 16. Saleem scored 4474 pins in 24 games with an average of 186.42. Haroon Anwar stunned many greats by grabbing second place with total of 4451 pins and an average of 185.46. Fazil Maniya also upset many to grab third spot with total of 4428 pins and an average of 184.50. Aleem Agha, who led till the round of 16, was pushed to number four with total of 4386 pins and an average of 182.75.

Farhan Niaz was at number five with total of 4363 pins, Ijaz Ur Rehman at sixth with total of 4266 pins and an average of 177.75, Usman Ghani at seventh, Shabbir Lashkarwala eight, Robbert ninth and Hussian Chatha at number ten. Daniyal Shah, Faheem and Asim were eliminated at the first hurdle.

The round of 16 will be played on four frames each, while round of eight would be left to battle it out for the title. The trios will start on late Sunday night, while sports journalists’ category will also be played on late Sunday night and the final of masters singles category will be played in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on late Sunday night. IPC Minister Dr Fahmida MIrza is most likely to be the chief guest while other dignitaries and sponsors will also grace the occasion.

The arena lanes, which were causing major problems for the participants on daily basis, were looking in perfect shape, as Director Tournament Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem had a four-hour meeting with the administration of the arena, who took prompt action and all the lanes were cleaned by state-of-the-art machine. Had these lanes properly maintained in the past, the bowlers would have never faced such a situation.

The administration and Khawaja Ahmed were at the arena at 9:00am and properly checked the scoring monitors, which were causing trouble for the players during final scoring, were properly checked and fixed accordingly, while the back-up generator was also installed. Hats off to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation as well as they immediately sent their own team to address the grave issues and ensured the bets facilities for the all the participating bowlers.