MURIDKE: A teenager died in jubilation firing during a "Rasm-e-Hina" here on Sunday, police said. The youth opened heavy firing during 'Rasm-e-Hina' ceremony held in suburbs of Muridke city. A 12-year-old boy identified as Ahmad was killed on the spot after being hit by a bullet. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the youth involved in firing.