In Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), a complete shutdown is being observed on the second consecutive day in Shopian and Kulgam districts against the killing of two youth by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops had martyred Zeenatul Islam and Shakeel Ahmad Dar during a cordon and search operation in Katapora village in Kulgam district on Saturday.

Reports from the twin districts said, all shops, business establishments and private offices are shut while public and private transport is off the roads. People from the Shopian and adjoining Kulgam district are visiting the houses of the martyrs to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Heavy contingents of Indian forces were deployed in the twin district, while the mobile Internet service remained suspended for the second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, shutdown is also being observed in Nagbal, Soura and the adjoining areas of Gandarbal and Srinagar as a youth from Ganderbal district, who was injured in Indian forces’ action in Shopian district yesterday battles for life at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Nagbal and Soura while a thin movement of transport was witnessed on the roads.

Earlier, scores of youth staged a protest at Nagbal Chowk and blocked the road. The youth, Mohammed Rafiq Parray, 30, a resident of Rangil area of Nagbal in Ganderbal district, was critically injured after forces opened fire on the mourners during the funeral of a martyred youth, Zeenatul Islam, yesterday. The youth has been put on the ventilator.