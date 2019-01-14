In Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), a complete shutdown is being observed on the second consecutive day in Shopian and Kulgam districts against the killing of two youth by Indian troops.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops had martyred Zeenatul Islam and Shakeel Ahmad Dar during a cordon and search operation in
Heavy contingents of Indian forces were deployed in the twin district, while the mobile Internet service remained suspended for the second consecutive day.
All shops and business establishments are closed in Nagbal and Soura while a thin movement of transport was witnessed on the roads.
Earlier, scores of youth staged a protest at Nagbal Chowk and blocked the road. The youth, Mohammed Rafiq Parray, 30, a resident of Rangil area of Nagbal in Ganderbal district, was critically injured after forces opened fire on the mourners during the funeral of a martyred youth, Zeenatul Islam, yesterday. The youth has been put on the ventilator.
On the other hand, Indian army today claimed to have arrested an armed youth in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The detained youth was identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer of Koil Muqam,