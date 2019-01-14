Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday allocated four billion rupees for promotion of tourism in the province. According to the provincial Tourism Department, these funds will be utilised for rehabilitation of its infrastructure and identification of 20 new tourist spots. Similarly, a separate police force will also be established to preserve the relics of Buddhism in the province. The aim of the project is to attract more foreign and local tourists. Earlier, KP’s Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan had said, “The Tourism Department is also devising a comprehensive strategy for the promotion of tourism in the recently merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”