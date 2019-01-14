Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed for the accelerated execution of hydel power generation projects in the province. His government would setup a separate model institution for the CPEC related projects in the province.

Chashma lift irrigation scheme will become a life-vein for the agriculture productivity and self sufficiency in food requirements of the province and would boost agro economy in the province therefore he directed to speed up work on the CRBC.

He also directed to get approval from EPA for 36 Mega Watt Dral, 17 Mega Watt Ranolia, and 2.6 Mega Watt Machia projects.

He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Adviser to CM on Energy Hamayatullah Khan, Head of strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Energy and Power, Commissioner Peshawar and other relevant officers also attended.

The Chief Minister asked the departments to own their projects and ensure timely completion of these projects. The importance of CPEC should not be overshadowed by other consideration; therefore, CPEC would be the focus of all our attention. He directed to continue working on CPEC related projects round the clock as we have to work harder for the growth in all sectors in the province.

Mahmood Khan directed for the early execution and timely completion of power generation projects in order to strengthen the economic base of the province.

His government wanted the province to get sustained economic growth in order to ensure that the “province stands on its own feet”. He was optimistic to generate maximum resources out of mineral, tourism, agriculture production, hydel power generation, cottage industry and other productive sectors.

The Chief Minister gave guidelines for the use of electricity to be generated through hydel power projects in the province for the industrialisation within the province on cheap prices that will attract mass scale investment. In the process, this province would record mass scale investment, industrialisation, jobs creation and overall prosperity.

The Gadoon Industrial Estate would get 28 Mega Watt electricity produced through Pehur hydro power projects of the province that would make the industries in the Gadoon industrial estate viable.

He assured to take up NTDC and CCPA related issues with the federal government.

He directed for a comprehensive research oriented plan for the hydel power generation including Chitral where 3,000 Mega Watt of electricity could be generated from Chitral alone.

He also directed for the rapid execution and completion of government to government projects that included FWO, Korean projects, Syno-Hydro and KHNP project.