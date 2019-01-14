Share:

KARACHI - Khan Research Laboratory (KRL) has won the 12th edition of Pakistan Premier Football League with a comprehensive 4-0 win against Sui Southern Gas Company in the last game of the league, outnumbering Pakistan Air Force on points table on basis of goal difference.

KRL was at third position on table with 48 points while SSGC was second with 50 points before they walked on to the field for the last match of the league at the KPT stadium.

While PAF wanted both team to draw, SSGC would have been happy with a simple win only. However, the most difficult scenario was for the former champions KRL who had to win the game by at least four goals.

KRL looked highly motivated and aggressive from the start of the game and were in control throughout. They took a lead of 3-0 within first 26 minutes of the game as Iftekhar Ali Khan, Izharullah and Junaid Ahmed netted the ball at 10th, 20th and 26th minute ,respectively.

The fourth and league-winning goal for KRL was scored by Izharullah in the 51st minute of the match. This is KRL’s fifth title win in PPFL and most important as they had lost some of the key players to other departments ahead of the league.

“We have proved that it’s a team game, not individual. KRL provides best facilities to players and players also give their best in every game and today result is in front of everyone,” said Zia ul Islam, the captain of KRL team.

However, for their disappointment, the club won’t be able to feature in AFC Cup due to failure by Pakistan Football Federation in making sure all teams meet club licensing criteria. And not only that, the infighting between rival groups of the PFF is likely to halt this victory from being recognised by the FIFA and AFC.