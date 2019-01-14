Share:

KARACHI - A man was shot dead inside his residential apartment in Bahadurabad area apparently in the name of honour.

According to police, the incident took place at Flat No 207, Tosso apartment located at Bahadurabad area within the premises of New Town police station. Police said that the deceased was identified as 32-year-old Munawar, son of Marhob. He was shot four times. Police said that when his body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctor pronounced his death.

SP Gulshan Division police, Tahir Noorani said that the applicant Sohail Mughal, 65, who now turned into a murderer, had a family dispute from the last few years. “His wife also got divorced from him about one-and-a-half-year-ago through a court.”

The officer further said that the applicant Mughal wanted to get custody of his three daughters and therefore he also approached the court for taking custody. “Since divorced, his wife took daughters and started living with a deceased,” the officer explained. “Darakshan police on court orders took him to the Munawar’s residence to take custody of the daughters and the police even had taken the custody.” The officer said that Mughal suddenly pulled his pistol out and opened indiscriminate fire at the Munawar before the police could arrest him.

The police then immediately arrested the suspect Mughal and recovered a pistol from his possession used in the murder. The police also recovered four empty shells from the crime scene. New Town police later also arrested Additional SHO of the Darakshan police station Raja Tanvir, two police constables and a driver who were with the applicant over paying negligence.

According to SP Noorani, the two separate cases would be registered – one against the suspect over murder charges while second against the police party of the Darakshan who went to the Bahadurabad area to arrest the Munawar for paying negligence as they did not even check the suspect who had a pistol with him. The suspect is an unemployed and lived in Defence area, adding that the police was trying to ascertain the actual motive behind the incident. The officer said that the actual motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained while apparently the suspect killed the victim in the name of honour. Further investigation was underway.

Mother of three stabbed to death

A mother-of-three daughters was stabbed to death inside a house in Malir area. The incident took place at a victim’s house located at Ammar Yasir Society in Malir within the limits of Malir City police station. The woman was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center with critical injuries where she succumbed to her injuries. She was later identified as 25-year-old Sadia, wife of Zeeshan. Her body was later handed over to her family for burial process. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that the woman was killed by her husband apparently over family disputes, adding that deceased got married with a suspect about six years ago and was a mother of three daughters. Police said that the suspect who is a supplier of sweets by profession stabbed her to death, adding that he had been managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have registered a case against a suspect and initiated further investigations.