ISLAMABAD - In Indian-occupied Kashmir, dozens of people including women were injured after Indian troops on Sunday opened fire at mourners gathered for funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam at Sugan in Shopian district.

Accoridng to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops laid barricades on roads to prevent people from participating in the funeral of the martyred youth. However, the mourners defied the restrictions and assembled in the village in a large number to perform his last rites.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the mourners. The use of force triggered clashes between the mourners and the troops. Critically injured mourners were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Reports said that a girl identified as Shoky Jan was among the injured. She was shifted to district hospital Shopian for treatment.

Four mourners with pellet injuries, one in eye, were admitted to Zainapora hospital, while three injured including the woman were brought to district hospital Shopian for treatment. Another five, three with bullet and two with pellet injuries, were brought to district hospital Pulwama. Later, three of them who were hit with bullets in head and legs were shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Indian troops martyred Zeenat-ul-Islam alias Dr Usman and his associate during a cordon and search operation in Katapora village in Kulgam district on Saturday.

Thousands of people took part in the funeral prayers of Zeenat-ul-Islam and Shakeel Ahmad Dar. Five rounds of funeral were held for Zeenatul Islam and four rounds for Shakeel Ahmad Dar.

On the other hand, complete shutdown was observed in south Kashmir on Sunday against the killings. All the shops, business establishments were closed in Pulwama and Tral areas of south Kashmir. The authorities suspended train services between Banihal and Srinagar apprehending eruption of anti-India protests against the killings.