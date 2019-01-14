Share:

SWABI - The funeral prayer of renowned Islamic scholar and spiritual head of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Hamdullah Jan was offered at Dagai and laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. He was 105.

Thousands of people including his followers and political leaders attended his funeral prayer. Maulana Hamdullah Jan was born in 1914 at Dagai in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His father Alama Abdul Hakeem and uncle Maulana Muhammad Sadiq had studied at Deoband Mudrassa from famous scholar Shiekhul Hind Maulana Mehmoodul Hassan Deobandi. Maulana Hamdullah Jan got his early education from his father and uncle at Swabi and later went to Deoband where he studied under Maulana Hussian Ahmad Madni.

Maulana Hamdullah Jan completed his study of Hadith from Mazahir in 1947. Apart from teaching Holy Quran and Hadith he was also spiritual teacher of all four class of Salok, Sufism within the bounds of Islamic Sharia. He was the father of Ashfaqullah Khan, Dr Inamullah Khan and Latifullah Khan.