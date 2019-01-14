Share:

The Duchess of Sussex has lost another staffer - an officer hired six months ago by Scotland Yard to protect her.

An anonymous source told The Sunday Times that it was a struggle for her bodyguard to cope with Markle’s activities, as the Duchess of Sussex finds having a security presence to be “a massive constraining force” on her.

"Unlike someone who has grown up in the royal family and has been used to having close protection from an early age, it can be constraining," a source told The Sunday Times. "Even though [Meghan] was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely."

The bodyguard's name wasn’t identified, yet insiders claimed that she is leaving the police force entirely. She took over from Prince Harry's former head of security, and insiders say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may appoint another woman to take her place.

The blonde bodyguard was put in the spotlight earlier during Markle and Prince Harry's trip to Australia, Fiji and Tonga, when she was forced to intervene due to crowd management concerns.

Last year Markle's personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, reportedly resigned after just six months.

Kensington Palace did not comment on the staffing changes.