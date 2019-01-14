Share:

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has vacated seven shops belonging to an expatriate Pakistani, worth 25 million rupees from the illegal occupation.

OPC Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar informed that Ishtaiq Hussain, settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, filed a complaint that somebody has forcefully occupied his seven shops situated at Tatlay Aali, tehsil Nowsehra Virkan, district Gujranwala and receiving rent illegally.

He said that the complaint was referred to district administration Gujranwala for further proceedings which through continuous efforts got the said shops vacated and they were handed over to its original owner.

Waseem Akhtar further said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, all efforts are being exerted to resolve the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.