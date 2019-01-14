Share:

LAHORE - The SNGPL Lahore Regions was providing 75 percent of its gas supply to domestic sector as per the government’s instructions, company spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

Some areas are facing the problem of low gas pressure caused by increasing trend of using suction pumps/compressors, he added. In order to provide gas to all the domestic consumers, he said, the SNGPL vigilance teams had taken strict action on consumers using gas suction devices/compressors.

Spokesman said: “The SNGPL Lahore has deputed six teams working round the clock for taking action on compressor use.

Till date, a total 604 connections have been disconnected due to this violation.

The operation has been carried out all over Lahore Region, particularly Chungi Amar sidhu, Green Town, Kot Lakhpat, Township, Wapda town, Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulberg, Icchra, Sanda, Garhi Shahu, Walled City and other areas of Lahore.

The connections which are disconnected due to use of compressor will be reinstated after winter season. The operation against compressor will be continued till the stoppage of such violations.”